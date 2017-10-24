Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

Last Thursday, the birthday club met at the Waltham Station. Ella Bayne was October’s birthday girl. Everyone enjoyed a tasty lunch and birthday cake.

A cheery hello is extended to our neighbour George Bayne, who is presently in the hospital. Our thoughts and payers are with him.

