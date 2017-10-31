Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Helen Fleming (nee Fitzpatrick) of Chapeau. She was the beloved wife of the late Jack Fleming. Our prayers are with her family and friends at this sad time.

Our family was saddened to hear of the passing of Aunt Theresa Perry (nee Ethier). She was the beloved wife of the late Stephen Perry. Aunt Theresa was a long-time resident of Waltham but had moved to Carefor Residence in Pembroke, Ont. She was very talented at sewing, knitting and crochet. She taught sewing years ago. Her family were her pride and joy. Our sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this sad time.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me