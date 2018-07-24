Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

Congratulations is extended to Krista (Madisen) and Rob Bechamp, of Toronto on the birth of their son Nolan James. He was born on Tuesday July 17. He is the third grandson for Lyne and Ray Bechamp.

On Thursday, the birthday club met at the Waltham Station. Lorna Turner was the birthday girl this month. Everyone enjoyed socializing, good food and birthday cake.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me