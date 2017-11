Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

On Saturday afternoon, we received our first snow fall of the year. It wasn’t a significant amount as it was all melted by Sunday morning. Mother Nature is letting us know what is in store for us in the coming months.

