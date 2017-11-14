Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

Friday morning we experienced winter like weather. We received a dusting of snow and strong winds last night. The temperature plunged to -25 celsius with the wind chill.

A week ago Saturday evening, a surprise 75th birthday party was held in honour of Mariette Gaudette at the Waltham Town Hall. Family and friends gathered to extend their love and best wishes to Mariette. There was live entertainment and a tasty lunch and birthday cake was served.

