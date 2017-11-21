Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

I noticed a few hunters here in Waltham were lucky to get a deer. I hope everyone enjoyed the hunt.

On Saturday, we received a mixed bag of weather. It snowed then we had rain, than freezing rain and then we had a significant amount of snow overnight. The roads were slippery but the salt trucks were out making sure that the roads were safe for motorists.

