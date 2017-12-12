Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with the Nadeau family of Chapeau on the recent passing of Michael Nadeau of Washington Township, PA. Michael was formerly from Chapeau. He was the beloved husband of Paula Pantaleo and the loving father of Teresa.

