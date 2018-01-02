Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

Well, here we are in a brand new year 2018. I sure hope that everyone had a wonderful Christmas and enjoyed ringing in the New Year.

Our Christmas was absolutely wonderful. It began with our beautiful Christmas Eve mass at 7 p.m. Fr. Justin Bertrand celebrated the mass and the choir sang traditional hymns. This was followed by spending the night and Christmas morning at Rhonda and Mark’s. We opened our gifts and enjoyed a tasty brunch. In the evening we enjoyed a tasty turkey dinner with all the trimmings.

