Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

On Friday, we plunged into another deep freeze. It was -40 degrees Celsius with the wind chill that morning. It could always be much worse, as we have experienced the weather bomb that went through the New England States and Maritimes.

You have to feel for the Floridians who are experiencing colder weather than they are used to. My friend in Iqaluit was saying that it was -35 degrees Celsius and -53 degrees Celsius with the wind chill there. Now that is cold!

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me