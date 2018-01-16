Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

Once again, this year on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, senior residents in Waltham are participating in an exercise program sponsored by Vie Active. It takes place at the Waltham Town Hall from 10:30 a.m. to11:30 a.m. So come out and chase away those winter blahs and enjoy an hour of exercise and friendship.

On Friday, we experienced a mix bag of weather with rain, freezing rain and then snow. The temperature plunged from eight degrees Celsius to – 35 degrees Celsius with the wind chill on Friday night. There was flash freezing which made the roads quite treacherous. I hope that no one encountered any mishap.

