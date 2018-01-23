Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

On Thursday, the birthday club met at the Waltham Station. Elaine Tracy was the birthday girl this month. Everyone enjoyed a tasty lunch, birthday cake and socializing.

On Friday evening, a surprise 50th birthday party was held in honour of Marcel Ethier at the Waltham Station. Family and friends gathered to help Marcel celebrate this milestone birthday. Dean Rogers, Donna Gagnon and Travis Andrews provided the entertainment. A tasty lunch and a birthday cake were served.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me