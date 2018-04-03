Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

I hope everyone had a lovely Easter with their family and friends. On Sunday morning, we had a very meaningful mass at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Church. Afterwards, we enjoyed a tasty maple syrup brunch at the Magnum in Davidson. In the afternoon, we had a lovely visit with Aunt Mary and Uncle Leo Spence and cousin Donna. In the evening our family enjoyed a lovely turkey and ham dinner at Rhonda and Mark’s. Mark’s sister Julie, husband Glen and daughter Ashleyn were also dinner guests.

