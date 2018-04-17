Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

On Thursday, Canadians across the country showed their support in solidarity, as many wore a hockey jersey to their workplace, school or at home in support of the tragedy of the Broncos Hockey Team in Humboldt, Sask. Our thoughts and prayers are always with them.

A good news story about hockey and a resident of Chapeau, Que. is Chris Hayes, who once famously played with the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup semi-finals in the 1971-72, playing along side the legendary Bobby Orr and other greats of the game.

