Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

We were saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Gayla Ryan (nee Weatheral) of Constance Bay, Ont. She was the beloved wife of Brent Ryan. Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with Brent, her son Jaxson, family and friends at this sad time

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Yvonne O’Brien (nee Chaput) of Chapeau, Que. She was the beloved wife of the late Sylvester O’Brien. Our thoughts and prayers are with her children, family and friends at this sad time.

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Marie Drapeau (nee Laroche) of Chapeau. She was the beloved wife of the late Denis Drapeau. Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with her children, family and friends at this sad time.

