Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with the Carroll family in the recent passing of Eileen Carroll (nee Mundy) of Pembroke. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Albert Carroll. Eileen and Kenneth had a summer home on the Chapeau/Waltham Road.

The Ottawa River is once again rising quickly and threatening to flood areas along the Ottawa and Black Rivers. As of May 6, the Ottawa had not yet risen above Ch. Traversier, but it is within about eight inches of flooding the lowest sections. Unfortunately, the water has been rising steadily for the past 10 days and as of Monday it showed no signs of cresting. Let us hope that we do not see a repeat of last year’s serious flooding here in Waltham.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me