Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

On Wednesday, it was just beautiful outside. This lovely warm weather is very welcoming.

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Leona Richen (nee Harkins). She was the beloved wife of the late Guy Rochon. Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with her children Jewell, Jane, children, grandchildren, family and friends.

On Saturday evening, we took in our granddaughter Mikeala’s (Maison Des Arts) dance recital in Orleans, Ont. The dance routines were fantastic and they are so talented. Congratulations is extended to the dancers and teachers for a job well done.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me