Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652 jacobg42@hotmail.com

Last Thursday, the birthday club met at the Waltham Station. Ella Bayne was October’s birthday girl. Everyone enjoyed a tasty lunch and birthday cake.

Get well wishes, thoughts and prayers are extended to Susan Ethier and Tanya Ethier, who underwent surgery this past week. We hope that you are both feeling better soon.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me