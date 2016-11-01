Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652 jacobg42@hotmail.com

Little Jack Bechamp, of Barrhaven, Ont., grandson of Lyne and Ray Bechamp celebrated his birthday on Oct. 31. We hope that you enjoyed your special day Jack.

Anniversary wishes and love are extended to my sister Susan and husband Brent Pilon, of Casselman, Ont. and to Marlene and George Campbell of Pembroke, Ont. who are celebrating their anniversary on Nov. 3. We hope that you share many more years of God’s richest blessings

If you are looking to get an early start on your Christmas shopping there will be a craft sale in Waltham at the Waltham Town Hall on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

Warm birthday wishes are extended to Suzanne Gagnon who is celebrating her birthday on Nov. 8. Enjoy your special day Susie.

