Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652 jacobg42@hotmail.com

Well the rain we had this past week was welcomed after the dry spell that we have had. We could still use more, for the crops and wells. Just a reminder to residents of Waltham and all our great summer residents, that open fires are not allowed after May 15 as stated in the municipal by-law. It’s all about protecting our homes, cottages and our neighbours. Here is hoping that everyone is having a great summer and please be fire smart.

We spent a few days this past week in Embrun, Ont. Jodi and Mike were doing renovations. I enjoyed cooking for them and took in the kids’ swimming lessons and baseball games.

