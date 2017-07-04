Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652 jacobg42@hotmail.com

Heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Carl Bowers of Chapeau, who passed away recently.

Get well wishes, thoughts and prayers are with Marian McGuire-Rochon who is in the hospital. We hope that you feel better soon Marian.

We celebrated Canada Day with my sister Joyce and her husband Jim of Cornwall, Ont. We took in the Canada Day events in Sheenboro. As usual, the Sheeners put on a great event with displays, a parade, food concessions, live entertainment and much more. As everyone knows the weather did not cooperate with heavy down pours of rain however this did not dampen spirits as attendance was very good and everyone was wearing a smile.

Little Lenon McGuire, son of Ashley Godin and Tim McGuire is celebrating his birthday today. We hope that you enjoy your special day Lennon.

Our sweet granddaughter Isabella is celebrating her 13th birthday on July 6. Enjoy your special day and the beginning of your teenage years Bella.

Our nephew Jesse Pilon, of Casselman is celebrating his birthday on July 9. We hope that you enjoy your special day Jess.

