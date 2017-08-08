Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652 jacobg42@hotmail.com

I forgot to mention in my column last week that the birthday club met in July. Lorna Perry-Turner was the birthday girl. Everyone enjoyed a tasty lunch and lovely birthday cake.

Heartfelt, sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with Tim Doyle, family and friends of Sheenboro in the recent passing of his mother Carmelita (Cammie). She was the beloved wife of the late Edwin Doyle.

A cheery hello, thoughts and prayers are with Loretta Reid who is in the hospital.

We sure hope that everyone enjoyed the long weekend. It was rainy and cool not like the weather that we experienced during the past week.

On Saturday, there was a Carroll/Coghlan family reunion. Everyone enjoyed the food, drinks and getting together.

Happy birthday to our dear neighbour Earl Grieve who is celebrating his birthday today, Aug. 9. All the best of health and happiness is wished to you Earl in the coming year. Allan Pilon, of Pembroke, Ont. is also celebrating his birthday today. All the best is wished to you Allan.

Happy birthday is wished to a sweet little girl Olivia Wilson who is celebrating her 11th birthday on Aug. 15. We hope that you enjoy your cake, ice cream and presents Olivia.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me