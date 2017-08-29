Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652 jacobg42@hotmail.com

Last Tuesday afternoon, shortly after 2 p.m. a micro- -burst swept through the upper end of town. There were a few homes, garages and out door buildings that were damaged and several large trees fell. Dempsey Road was the worst hit for fallen trees. The fire department was dispatched as parts of the road were impassible. It was quite scary for a few moments, but we are thankful that there were no injuries.
