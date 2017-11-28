Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652 jacobg42@hotmail.com

Birthdays that I missed this past month were Joey Rehel on Nov. 17 and Anna Rochon on Nov. 20. We hope that you both had a fun-filled day.

Let it snow, let it snow, this is Thursday, Nov. 22, and we are getting our first snowstorm of the year. It really gets you into that Christmas spirit.

Linda and Wayne Venne, Laurette Spencer and Marie Campbell have just returned from a one week stay in Branson, Missouri. They took in the festival of lights, great entertainment and other beautiful tourist attractions.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me