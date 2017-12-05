Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652 jacobg42@hotmail.com

To all my faithful readers, please excuse the error from my last week’s column. It seems that I accidentally attached an old file to my social notes. My apologies for any confusion.

The Waltham Fire Department is happy to welcome its newly qualified Fire Fighter One graduates to its regular roster. No longer probationary members, the following firefighter students were informed by Ecole Nationale that they have successfully completed all the required courses and exams as of November 2017. Gisele Chartrand, Kevin Pilon, Scott Kelly, Jason Pilon, Larry Perry. Also upgrading their certifications in the courses of (self rescue and hazardous materials operations) are: Michelle Vanasse and Michel Gauthier. Congratulations on all the hard work and dedication over the past two and a half years of study and practical training. The citizens of Waltham are indeed fortunate to increase its fire department membership with such highly qualified and dedicated individuals.

