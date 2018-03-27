Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652 jacobg42@hotmail.com

Warm birthday wishes are extended to Monique Fleury, who celebrated her birthday on March 26. We hope that you had a lovely birthday Monique.

Congratulations to Alex, our grandson and to all his team the Eastern Ontario Cobras Bantam Minor AA Hockey Team, who won the championship game on Friday night. They won 5-4 against the Upper Ottawa Valley Aces at the Civic Centre in Petawawa. We took in the game and it was quite exciting as both teams played well. We are very proud of Alex and his team. They worked hard to achieve this victory.

