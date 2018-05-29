Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652 jacobg42@hotmail.com

Congratulations to Megan Lee and Robbie Nephin on the birth of their beautiful daughter Everly. Big sister Ella and grandparents Trudy and Mark Nephin are tickled pink.

It was nice to have my sister Joyce Quenneville and my brother Brian Heagle of Cornwall, Ont. visiting us on Thursday and Friday.

On Friday morning, we had our first thunderstorm of the season. We were wakened by thunder, lightning and a downpour of rain. The flowers, gardens and lawns really needed the rain. And oh yes, the mosquitoes are back this year with a vengeance.

My neighbour Betty Grieve spent a lovely weekend with her sister Mary Pilon in Pembroke, Ont.

