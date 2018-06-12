Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652 jacobg42@hotmail.com

On Friday evening, we attended Ms. April’s Spring Recital at the Pentecostal Church in Cobden. Our granddaughter Isabella sang along with other students. There were singers and pianists and they all performed well. Congratulations is extended to Ms. April and to her students for their dedication and hard work.

A cheery hello to Sue Ethier and Nicole Pilon. You are in our thoughts and prayers and we hope that you recover quickly.

On Sunday afternoon, little Paul John Romain, son of Michelle Vanasse and John Romain, was baptized at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Church. Fr. Justin Bertrand officiated the sacrament. The godparents were Amanda and Scott Romain. Afterwards, everyone enjoyed refreshments at Michelle and John’s.

