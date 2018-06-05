Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Shirley Chaput of Pembroke, Ont. Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with her children, grandchildren, family and friends at this sad time.

The Ethier family we’re saddened to hear of the passing of their cousin Monique Ethier’s husband Marc Desfossées of Gatineau, Que. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this sad time.

