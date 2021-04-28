Warden Toller calls for vaccine helpers, dozens answer

STEPHEN RICCIO Pontiac April 28, 2021 As the CISSSO considers rolling out vaccination teams filled with interested residents, MRC Pontiac Warden Jane Toller has already secured a list of at least . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca