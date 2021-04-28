Friday, April 30, 2021
MRC Pontiac Warden Jane Toller said that she had heard from an Ontario resident who lives in the Pontiac on weekends who said she had been refused an appointment at the Campbell’s Bay RA Centre over the weekend. Toller is asking that seasonal residents schedule appointments in the area where their permanent residency is. Photo submitted by CISSSO
News 

Warden Toller calls for vaccine helpers, dozens answer

Emily Hsueh , , ,

STEPHEN RICCIO
Pontiac April 28, 2021
As the CISSSO considers rolling out vaccination teams filled with interested residents, MRC Pontiac Warden Jane Toller has already secured a list of at least . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca