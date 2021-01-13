Wednesday, January 13, 2021
At an MRC public council meeting on Feb. 21, 2018, Warden Jane Toller unveiled her 11 priorities as elected warden. Toller said in a Jan. 8 interview that if any of these priorities were not met to a satisfactory level, she would likely decide to run again as warden in the 2021 election.
News 

Warden Toller outlines 2021 priorities

Emily Hsueh ,

STEPHEN RICCIO
PONTIAC Jan. 8, 2021
The following interview with MRC Warden Jane Toller was conducted on Jan. 8. These answers have been edited for the purpose of clarity.

THE EQUITY: Let’s talk about your top priorities going into the New Year.
Toller: In addition to trying to do my best to complete the 11 priorities* I started when I became the first elected warden, I’ve been working on . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca