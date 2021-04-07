Saturday, April 10, 2021
MRC Pontiac Warden Jane Toller said that she had heard from an Ontario resident who lives in the Pontiac on weekends who said she had been refused an appointment at the Campbell’s Bay RA Centre over the weekend. Toller is asking that seasonal residents schedule appointments in the area where their permanent residency is. Photo submitted by CISSSO
News Top Story 

Warden Toller: prioritize vaccines for permanent residents

Emily Hsueh , , ,

STEPHEN RICCIO
MRC PONTIAC April 7, 2021 
MRC Pontiac Warden Jane Toller is discouraging seasonal residents from scheduling vaccination appointments at the Campbell’s Bay RA Centre, asking that they instead receive vaccines where their permanent residence is if possible.
In an interview with THE EQUITY, Toller explained that . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca