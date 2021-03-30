Saturday, April 3, 2021
A culvert washout on March 26 caused a section of the intersection of chemin Clark and chemin Kennedy to collapse in Plage Charron, a private beach association in the Municipality of Pontiac. Photo submitted by Stephanie Shoobert
News 

Washed out road near Eardley partially repaired

Emily Hsueh , ,

STEPHEN RICCIO
MUNICIPALITY OF PONTIAC
March 27, 2021
A washed out road in Plage Charron, a private beach association near Eardley, due to heavy rain on March 26 was partially repaired on March 27, according to Municipality of Pontiac Mayor Joanne Labadie.
The incident occurred . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca