Water advisories for Davidson and Fort Coulonge

MANSFIELD ET PONTEFRACT BOIL ADVISORY
The Municipality of Mansfield et Pontefract had a major failure occur in their Davidson water sector on July 7, and although the system was repaired by evening, a boil water advisory notice is active for residents who live off that well.
Director General Eric Rochon said that there was an issue with . . .
