We talked about this…

Last year, when it was announced that Shawville would finally be getting a long-awaited slaughterhouse, many people celebrated another business coming to the Pontiac.

Some people changed their attitudes when they found out that the new slaughterhouse was going to have a Halal certification.

The complaints were first made to Shawville’s municipal council, who then approached the abattoir’s owners to host a town hall question and answer event – which the owners graciously did.

The owners painstakingly detailed what it meant to be a Halal certified abattoir and why they needed the designation.

They told the crowd that a Halal certification was the main factor that got them the funding to get the project off the ground – banks wouldn’t lend to them unless they got the Halal certification.

