Weaving project promotes community vision

CALEB NICKERSON

SHAWVILLE

March 22, 2018

Students at the Pontiac Continuing Education Centre got a chance to try their hand at a loom last week as part of a community weaving initiative.

Entitled “The Community Vision Weave,” students and guests from the community wrote messages or visions of the future onto pieces of paper and wove them into a collective tapestry over the course of three days.

Everyone’s goals were also compiled in a book for all to read. The aim of the exercise is to foster community pride, ownership and sense of belonging.

