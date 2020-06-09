Week twelve – follow the money

Here we are in the second week of June and the rate of infections and deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus are still at alarming rates. We have been told and told and told how to avoid crowds, wear a face mask, disinfect everything including our hands, work as much as we can from home using the new technology that we are getting more acquainted with, avoid unnecessary travel and stay at home as much as possible.

We are getting cabin fever from being restrained. We realize financially, for ourselves and our country’s economy that opening up is needed but are we ready to put a price on life?

Countries that either didn’t restrict people’s movement, or lifted restrictions too early are now seeing large increases in COVID-19 deaths. For someone who has lost a family member, they now wonder if that trip to a crowded beach, to an afternoon at the park or getting that haircut was really that important?

When we hear of sporting events where thousands of people regularly attend opening up we begin to ask why? With a little investigating, we find out that some of these huge sporting organizations are very, very large contributors to political parties. Then we remember some top politicians attending and starting some of the same, more popular sports events. (Follow the money.)

In the middle of this most dangerous pandemic, we watch on TV as hundreds of thousands of people protest worldwide in the streets, risking their lives of being infected and maybe dying. Then we think and remember all the slave traders who got rich, the plantation owners who used slaves to make themselves rich and the railroads that were built with Asian labour.

Our own country was taken from the natives by force or by trading a few trinkets to get millions of acres of land. Even today, most of the meat that is in the stores is processed by low paid non-white people.

Some of the corporate owners of these same meat plants are being charged with price fixing to raise the price of meat, while the farmers are getting paid less for their animals. (Follow the money!)

Gender, skin colour, race, religion, language spoken and political conviction are all not supposed to be used, but are to limit what a person gets paid and even restrict someone from getting a job. (Follow the money.)

On the positive side, most of our Pontiac farmers received sufficient warm, dry days to dry and warm the soil and allow crops to be planted early. Rains came just as crops were planted and seed germination and growth came too. Hay fields have survived the winter very well, except for low spots where water rested too long before soaking into the ground. These dead spots are quite noticeable but in most fields, the hay looks great. Because of extended cool, dry weather as the hay grows, nitrates taken up from the soil by plants are not converted to nitrites as quickly as in regular warm weather. Ruminants, under certain conditions like when feed urea is used as a protein source can experience problems like diarrhea or even death. Distressed corn silage or grass hay is more of a concern than alfalfa. Fresh cut hay that has a sweet smell is never a problem. For consumers, nitrates are highest in processed meats.

Enjoy every day, watch out for your neighbour and be safe.

Chris Judd is a farmer in Clarendon on land that has been in his family or generations. gladcrest@gmail.com