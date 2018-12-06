Weekend results from minor hockey Comets, Lions

Novice Fort-Coulonge Comets

Last week started with a tie on Wednesday night against a Petawawa team 8-8.

On Saturday, the team participated in a tournament in Deep River, Ont. The first game was played against Barry’s Bay for a win of 13-1. The second game was a victory with a score of 14-1 against Kanata. The final game was played against Petawawa for the A Championship position which we won 7-1.

After the big tournament on Sunday the kids put on their skates again to beat Pembroke 6-3.

Submitted by Marie-Line Laroche

