Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Seventeen year-old Mansfield et Pontefract weightlifter Xavier Lusignan is excited for his first opportunity to compete on an international stage, as he is set to travel to Colombia for the Pan American Weightlifting Championships on June 7-11. Submitted by Xavier Lusignan
Weightlifter to compete in Colombia

Emily Hsueh

STEPHEN RICCIO
MANSFIELD ET PONTEFRACT May 5, 2021
Xavier Lusignan, Mansfield et Pontefract’s 17 year-old weightlifting phenom, is training for his first international competition as he prepares to head to Colombia for the Junior Pan American Weightlifting Championships on June 7-11.
Lusignan qualified for the event with his performance at . . .

