Dear Editor,

I am writing to compliment you on your well-written messages recently.

This past year I am delighted with your coverage and photographs of the Pontiac High School graduation. We should all be very proud of our graduates, who are wonderful young adults.

The story on Ellard Perry was so true and well written.

