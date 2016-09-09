West Pontiac organization hosts fundraiser dance

DAVID TULLOCH

CHAPEAU Sept. 17, 2016

Revellers enjoyed a drink and a dance in Chapeau last Saturday while raising money for community group West Pontiac Connects.

Featuring live music by Sherri Harding and Soul Revival, with a guest appearance by local group Eli and the Scramblers, the fundraiser helped the non-profit organization raise funding to apply for and offer programs to youth and seniors of the region.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me