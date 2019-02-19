What will I plant?

Whether you plant thousands of acres of grain, vegetables and fruit to sell at the farmers market or a roadside stand or a backyard garden, a tiny greenhouse in your basement or a few veggies in big flower pots on your balcony, you will be making your final decisions about what to plant this spring.

Last fall, my wife looked high and low in grocery stores and farmers markets for summer savory to add to the stuffing for the Thanksgiving turkey. Her neighbour came up with a little jar of savory that could have been used to stuff several turkeys.

A garnish that is used to top a decadent dessert in some fancy restaurants is ground cherries which grows in our climate but very few grow them.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me