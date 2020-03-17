What’s closed? What’s open?

CALEB NICKERSON

PONTIAC March 18, 2020

This week there were numerous announcements of temporary closures to blunt the impact of coronavirus on the province. In a press conference on Monday, Premier François Legault urged the public to avoid venturing out in public and to donate blood if possible. The government also announced that they would be offering government aid of $573 per week to workers who were forced to self-isolate for two weeks, with sign-up forms to be made available on March 19.

Mass and church services for other denominations were cancelled across the region over the weekend as the government banned large gatherings and ordered the closure of bars and other recreational facilities.

Education

All schools, daycares and CEGEPs were closed by the province for two weeks, starting Monday. There will be no access allowed to any building by parents or students during this time.

The government has opened emergency child care facilities for essential services, such as health care workers, police or paramedics. Those looking to sign up can visit the government’s website here: https://www.quebec.ca/en/family-and-support-for-individuals/emergency-daycare-services/

The CSHBO announced that both Pavillion St-Pierre and St. John’s L’Envolée would be two of the local locations of these new facilities, opening on Wednesday.

Carrefour Jeunesse-emploi de Pontiac has also closed their doors, but councillors are still available via email.

Health care

On Wednesday, St. Joseph’s Manor in Campbell’s Bay requested that family and friends refrain from visiting the facility, and noted that they had reduced their outings to medical appointments only. Residents can still be contacted by phone or the internet.

All public long-term care facilities (CSHLDs), clinics (CLSCs) and hospitals across the province have enacted strict prohibitions on visitors, with some exceptions for partners during childbirth, family members in hospice or intensive care, and parents with sick children.

MRC

The MRC office in Campbell’s Bay has closed their doors to the public, but services can still be 819-648-5689 ext. 210 or by e-mail at mrc@mrcpontiac.qc.ca. MRC staff will be telecommuting when possible.

SAAQ payments, payments of municipal fines, and TNO lease and tax payments will only be available on Mondays and Tuesdays. The MRC has encouraged the population to make their payments online if possible.

As of March 16, the Council of Mayors meeting on March 18 is still set to take place, but will be closed to the general public (press will still be allowed).

The MRC has also postponed public consultations on their draft Strategic Vision Statement that were scheduled to start this month.

Municipal services

Most municipal offices across the region have closed their doors to the public over the past few days, opting to deliver what services they can via telephone and email. All municipal libraries, as well as the Pontiac Archives are also closed for at least two weeks.

Bouffe Pontiac has closed their thrift store and will no longer be accepting donations to the thrift store specifically.

The municipalities of Shawville and Clarendon announced that the due date for first tax payment instalments has been pushed back to April 15 from March 31.

Recreation

All arenas, ski hills, gyms and other recreation facilities were ordered to close by the provincial government on Sunday.

The Pontiac Senior Comets cancelled their playoff game scheduled for Saturday and the Flying Elbows tournament in Shawville scheduled for later this month has been cancelled as well.

The Shawville Curling Club announced on Sunday that they will close for the rest of the season and the Shawville Figure Skating Club has cancelled their year-end show.