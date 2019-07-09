When critics take the reins

The Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) is still in the infancy of it’s first time leading the provincial government, and does it ever show. On June 17, the province revealed a revised map of the flood plains throughout the province, which was instantly panned. To top things off, the government recessed for summer vacation after issuing the new map. Municipal leaders decried a lack of communication or consultation with the province.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.