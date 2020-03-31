When the world stands still

For the first time in my life, I, along with everyone else in our world are experiencing a pandemic.

It is almost surreal, yet as each day goes by there is no denying that it is really happening.

As bad as it is, I have seen and heard things that show me how people can rise above their situation. I’ve seen neighbours bringing food to others; people making phone calls that they might not have made otherwise; calling relatives you might not have talked to in ages just to see if they are okay. One friend gave me flour so I could bake for anyone I might think could use it. And I am remembering how blessed we were and still are before all this began.

My prayer is that we will soon be free from this danger and that there will be very few deaths, but even more so, that people will think about eternity, and look to the Creator who is very present in every situation. Faith conquers fear!

1 John 4:18