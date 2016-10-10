Whiskey and Wickedness: Pontiac edition by Larry Cotton

Chris Lowrey

SHAWVILLE Oct. 26, 2016

Those who enjoy reading The Equity’s weekly column “The Way We Were” will enjoy a new book by a local author.

Perth resident Larry D. Cotton has just finished his latest in a series of 14 books entitled Whiskey and Wickedness: Renfrew, Pontiac and Gatineau.

The book chronicles several stories from the area dating back to the early and mid-nineteenth century.

