Who cares for the caregiver?

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

SHAWVILLE Nov. 3, 2018

Families had the opportunity to take part in a different style of learning on Saturday, as Connexions Resource Centre brought in a theatre troupe to teach about the difficulties caregivers face everyday.

As part of the Provincial Caregiver Week, Théâtre La Belle Gang brought their performance of Losing Control to Pontiac High School’s auditorium, where guests could enjoy the play while also coming to understand what it’s like to care for a loved one in need of great assistance.

The play focused on the story of Tom and Julie, a couple in their mid-60s who have raised their children, held established careers and are looking into the next chapter. The only hitch is that Tom has Alzheimer’s, putting great strain on even his longest relationships.

