Why should I feed my family Canadian milk?

In 2019, we expect all food for sale to be safe to eat and nutritious. Every year though, people return from a vacation to some far off paradise partially sick. Every year right at home we are warned on radio and TV about food recalls and warnings about some kind of bacterial contamination. Many of these warnings or recalls are for foods imported from outside Canada.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me