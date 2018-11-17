Winter car safety By Shelley Heaphy

When I had my February born baby my biggest concern was how I would keep her warm running to and from errands. I searched for the warmest car seat products and spent way too much money on what I thought was the coziest car seat cover. Now, five years later I know that it was not the safest choice for baby. Luckily we didn’t get into an accident and she was safe, but I can’t help but think of what could’ve happened.

It’s very frustrating being bombarded with what we think are safe options to use with our children. This doesn’t just apply to car seat safety but really everything we see. We think “it must be safe if it’s that expensive and it’s advertised here or there.” Unfortunately though this is not always true.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me