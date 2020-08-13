Women’s crisis centre experiences dip in calls

STEPHEN RICCIO PONTIAC Aug. 12, 2020 L’EntourElle women’s crisis centre has experienced a recent decrease in phone calls to its 24/7 help line, which is a change in course from the early phase of COVID-19 lockdown measures. In early April, THE EQUITY reported in an interview with coordinator Ashley Nadeau that the centre had experienced . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca