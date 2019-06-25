Women’s Institute annual summer supper in Shawville

J.D. Potié SHAWVILLE June 19, 2019 On June 19, around 180 Pontiac residents gathered at Stark’s Corner United Church in Shawville for the Pontiac County Women’s Institute’s annual summer supper. Hosted by the Pontiac Women’s Institute, the event served as an opportunity for locals to get together for some good food while raising money for the charity organization.

